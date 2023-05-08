Bravo golden couple Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann — who met and rose to fame on The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) — have announced they’re ending their 11 year marriage, just hours after it was reported that they owe USD$1.1 million (AUD$1.6 million) in unpaid taxes.

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ, the couple have officially separated as their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

Zolciak, otherwise known as “Wig”, is seeking primary physical custody of the kids and joint legal custody. Kim also wants spousal support from the athlete and to legally restore her maiden name, which she hyphenated after getting hitched to Zolciak-Biermann.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann met on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. (Credit: Instagram)

This whole thing is wild, not just because they appeared to be thick as thieves, but because the divorce announcement quickly followed the exposure of their financial and legal qualms.

According to legal docs, once again obtained by TMZ, the couple owes (USD)$1.1M to the IRS for unpaid taxes, interest, and penalties from 2013, 2017, and 2018. They also owe the state of Georgia (USD)$15K for unpaid taxes for 2018.

The couple share four kids together, Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kane and Kaia. Fans of RHOA will also remember that Kim has two kids from previous relationships, Brielle, 25, and Ariana, 21.

The pair got married a year after meeting on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, of which Kim had been a full-time Housewife since its inception.

After they got married in November 2011, they scored their own spinoff Don’t Be Tardy…, which lasted for eight seasons and ended in 2020.

Kim briefly returned to The Real Housewives of Atlanta but her would-be revival went down in flames, with her castmates blaming her reliance on her hubby as her downfall.

Kim would often bail on trips and cast events, citing her family obligations as the reason.

Needless to say this has been a major shock to Real Housewives stans, especially since the news broke the day after RHOA returned to our screens:

Kim Zolciak was mentioned in a lawsuit by former friend and Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star NeNe Leakes who threatened to sue Bravo for allegedly fostering a “racially-insensitive” working environment.

The lawsuit alleged that Leakes, who is Black, issued numerous complaints to executives during her duration on the show of racist remarks from Kim during her time on the show.

Despite this, Leakes claimed she suffered consequences to her career while Zolciak was rewarded with a spinoff.

The lawsuit was later dropped and both Housewives remain estranged.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is now streaming on Hayu.