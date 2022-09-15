Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick are being sued for AUD$59 million for endorsing prizes on Instagram that were allegedly part of a fake lottery scam.

According to TMZ, the reality stars partnered with Aussie-based company Curated Businesses and as part of the sponcon deal, they shared Instagram posts encouraging their followers to enter competitions.

Fans were promised a chance to win epic prizes including first class tickets to Los Angeles, a three-night stay in Beverly Hills and a cash prize of $149,000.

Insiders told TMZ that there have been no “legitimate winners” or documentation to prove anyone actually won the competition.

A group of people who entered the competition are now suing Curated Businesses, accusing the brand of arranging the contests in order to sell the entrants’ personal information to advertisers.

They claim they have been “invaded by hundreds of advertisers, some of which are soliciting the Plaintiffs with potentially offensive and unwanted content,” per the lawsuit.

Disick is allegedly the main organiser of the lotteries and a bunch of reality stars have helped him promote it on social media including the Kardashians fam members Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Christine Rossi, Selling Sunset icon Christine Quinn and even Scott’s ex Sofia Richie.

Although strangely, only Scott and Kim are mentioned in the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs are reportedly seeking $29 million from each defendant.

Per TMZ, the lawsuit drags the reality stars with the following scathing passage: “Just a short 20 years ago, Oprah was giving away cars and cash. But today’s entertainment tycoons seem to only care about becoming richer and living an even more opulent lifestyle, while duping their fans and followers.”

PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to Curated Businesses for a statement.