Kim Kardashian has been spotted in a head-to-toe Balenciaga full leather suit, and people on the internet reckon this means that she’s back with Kanye West.

Kim stepped out in the all leather look for an S&M party…I mean for New York Fashion Week, along with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker who were fortunately not dressed in the same thing.

Kim Kardashian stepped out in this all leather look for NYFW. What’s it giving? ???? pic.twitter.com/Z47s6kDDQd — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) September 12, 2021

A bunch of people on Twitter have now speculated that this means Kim is back with ex, Kanye.

Is she back with Kanye? — Tysh???? (@tyshacholic) September 12, 2021

You can tell Kim and Kanye is back together ???? — Faith (@missfaithziqubu) September 12, 2021

Oh she and kanye are definitely back together — Jorge Toledo △ (@gorgi__) September 11, 2021

I mean the fit is literally screaming Kanye, it’s hideous high fashion which is his trade mark. Remember those Yeezy sock boots that people were trying to make at home for $3?? Yeah, foul, but somehow still fashionable.

This would line up with previous rumours that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were back together, as reported by TMZ.

A source close to the duo said they are setting their divorce aside and “working on rebuilding the foundation of their relationship”.

God, why is it so hard keeping up with the Kardashians?