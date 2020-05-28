Kensington Palace has issued a rare statement in response to a British magazine’s cover story about Kate Middleton. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge rarely publicly respond to the bullshit – probably because they’re going to be on the throne one day – so look, they must be pissed.

The lengthy cover story in question, published by Tatler, is titled “Catherine the Great”. In short here, the magazine spoke to sources who said the Duchess is working herself to the bone to pick up what Harry and Meghan essentially dropped. Everyone (read: Meghan) else sucks, Kate’s the saviour – that sort of thing. She’s apparently struggling, but she’s holding on because duty comes first. Blah, blah, blah.

A “friend” told the magazine: “‘Kate is furious about the larger workload. Of course she’s smiling and dressing appropriately but she doesn’t want this. She feels exhausted and trapped. She’s working as hard as a top CEO, who has to be wheeled out all the time, without the benefits of boundaries and plenty of holidays.’”

The entire article is such raised-pinky-finger gossip, my god.

Another source described Kate as having a “ruthless survival streak”. And then there was more shitting on Meghan, as per usual.

Kensington Palace is not amused – so unamused that they took the unusual step of responding to the magazine in a statement to the media.

“This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication,” a palace spokesperson said.

But Tatler dug its heels in. “Tatler’s Editor-In-Chief Richard Dennen stands behind the reporting of Anna Pasternak and her sources. Kensington Palace knew we were running the ‘Catherine the Great’ cover months ago and we asked them to work together on it. The fact they are denying they ever knew is categorically false.”

If you ask me, the Duke and Duchess probably shrugged off the story when Tatler first informed them of it. Then they saw what all the sources had to say and then hark! A statement was born.