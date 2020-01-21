Who says memes never get you anywhere?

Gary Janetti, TV veteran and no stranger to poking fun at the royal family, has just landed an HBO series inspired by his satirical Instagram account.

The Prince, coming to HBO at a yet-to-be-determined date, is described by Deadline as a “biting, satirical look at the life of Prince George of Cambridge [also voiced by Janetti], the youngest heir to the British throne, as his navigates the trials and tribulations of being a royal child.”

Anyone familiar with Janetti’s Instagram account will know what to expect here: sassy Prince George, utter disdain for the royal family, and frequent appearances from his “Gan Gan”, Queen Elizabeth.

Also coming on board to voice the royals are Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Tom Hollander as Prince Philip and Prince Charles, Alan Cumming as George’s butler Owen, Frances De La Tour as Queen Elizabeth and Iwan Rheon as Prince William.

That’s right – Ramsay Bolton from Game of Thrones will be voicing Prince William. Also Legolas from The Lord of Rings will be his brother. Honestly, bless content for giving us the weird brain crossovers we didn’t deserve.

“We’re so excited to bring the world Gary’s created on Instagram over to HBO Max, where our viewers can discover what his Instagram fans already know – that George can be hilarious, shocking, and surprisingly sweet,” a statement from HBO Max’s head of original content Sarah Aubrey said.

“We can’t wait to see what Gary does with a bigger canvas to paint on than just a 1:1 square.”

Janetti, who executive produced Will & Grace and is also a consulting producer on Family Guy, had this to say about the news” “I’m thrilled to be working at HBO Max and bringing them yet another series about a family ruthlessly fighting for the throne.”

On Instagram, he was more succinct: “George is pleased.” Honestly, same.