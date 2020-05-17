Katy Perry was a hilarious nightmare in the Masterchef kitchen, according to judge Jock “Daddy” Zonfrillo, who has opened up about the pop star’s time on the show.

Perry, whose song ‘Hot ‘n Cold‘ is the Masterchef theme tune, stopped by the show as a guest judge this week, to cause a little chaos during the immunity challenge.

She made Zonfrillo blush when asking him to cut her meat and telling him to “put it in my mouth daddy!”, and that wasn’t even the half of it.

Speaking to Studio 10 this week via video chat, the 43-year-old said that the singer was an “absolute nightmare” in the best possible way. He explained:

“Katy Perry is a dynamo. She came in the kitchen, she broke all the rules. And the twist was actually on the judges, because trying to control her and contain her was an absolute nightmare. She was hilarious, absolutely hilarious, but she didn’t stick by any of the rules, which we loved of course. It made for a hilarious episode.”

Contestant Reece Hignell also said that Perry was an entertaining and chaotic presence, telling News Corp that her trolling was never really over:

“She walked in and did not leave. The whole time she was there, she was on. She didn’t leave the floor once. She spent the whole time walking around trolling us, but it was the most endearing thing. She was like, ‘Oh, is this cake going to cook in time?’ I was like, ‘Katy, it’s got half an hour to cook,’ and she said, ‘Hmm, cakes take longer than half an hour.’ I was like, ‘Leave me alone!'”

Katy Perry recently released a new single, ‘Daisies‘, and announced a new collaborative project with Orlando Bloom in the form of their first child.