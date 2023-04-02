CUTE: Kaley Cuoco & Her Actor BF Tom Pelphrey Have Just Announced The Birth Of Their 1st Baby

Star of The Big Bang Theory Kaley Cuoco has just given birth to a gorgeous little baby with fellow actor Tom Pelphrey from the Netflix series Ozark. The 37-year-old announced the news via Instagram on Sunday morning, after the child was officially born on March 30 in the US.

“Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!” Kaley wrote in the baby photo’s caption.

“We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle.

“Thank you to the doctors , nurses , family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days.

“We are blessed beyond belief @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did.”

I think we can all agree that is one delightful baby. So cute!

Congratulations to mum and dad.

We hope that many hours of sleep occur in your household over the months to come. Both for the baby and yourselves.

Also included in Cuoco’s Insta dump was this very sweet selfie of her and the newborn all wrapped up.

I’m so jealous of the nap schedule babies get to enjoy. Meanwhile, we’re all out here having to work and stuff!

The couple also got in on the selfie action with this loved-up picture of them lying in the hospital bed.

According to People, the pair first publicly confirmed their romance in May 2022.

“We have the same manager and we were set up by [her], which is so Hollywood,” Cuoco previously told USA Today.

“She’s like, “Oh my God, I think you guys are perfect for each other.””

READ MORE People Are Suss On Kaley Cuoco And Pete Davidson & The Rumour Mill Is In Fkn Overdrive

Kaley then recalled the first time they met at a premier of Ozark and it might be the most romantic thing I’ve ever read.

“I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting. It hit me. It was love at first sight.”

“We were immediately connected. I do feel like I’ve known him my whole life, but I wasn’t ready for him.”

Crikey. And now they have a baby!

That’s amore if ever I’ve seen it.