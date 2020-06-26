Justin Bieber is suing two women who accused him of sexual assault for defamation, according to TMZ. He is seeking more than $20 million in damages.

The two women, known only as “Danielle” and “Kadi” accused him of sexual assault in a series of now-viral tweets.

Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Bieber quickly denied the first allegation, claiming it was “factually impossible” and that he had “indisputable documentary evidence to prove it.

In a series of tweets, he shared emails, fan tweets, news articles and other evidence to support his claim that the allegation could not have physically happened.

When it comes to the “Kadi” allegation, he didn’t provide much evidence to support his denial, but did explain that she has tweets dated after the alleged incident that assert she had never met him.

The second allegation reportedly took place after the Met Gala in 2015, however, Justin asserts that he stayed out until almost 4am before getting hotdogs and returning to his room.

According to the suit, Justin Bieber believes both accusations came from the same person, or group of people, in an attempt to tarnish his reputation.