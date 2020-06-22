CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses sexual assault

Justin Bieber has denied he sexually assaulted a woman in 2014 after her accusation went viral on Twitter.

The woman, who identified herself only as Danielle, alleges the pop singer sexually assaulted her on March 9, 2014, when she was 21. In her account shared on Twitter on Saturday, Danielle said she posted her story anonymously because she wasn’t ready to come forward and reveal herself. She said the alleged assault happened when Bieber was still in a relationship with singer Selena Gomez.

She said she met Bieber at an event hosted by the singer’s manager, Scooter Braun, in Austin, Texas.

Danielle alleges that after the show “a man then approached me and my friends and asked us if we would like to wait after the show to meet Justin.”

“Justin came to us, we took some pictures and chatted for about 20 minutes,” she said, adding that she could not share the photos for legal reasons. She then claims Justin invited her and her friends to the Four Seasons Hotel.

“Justin had made me agree to not say anything to anyone, or I can get in serious legal trouble,” Danielle said.

She alleges: “He then pulled down my underwear, unbuckled his pants, pulled his underwear down, grabbed the bed covers and threw it over us … I was very uncomfortable, and I felt myself starting to hyperventilate. I told him to get off because I was starting to worry about my friends, but it was too late. He forced himself inside me before I got the last few words out.”

Bieber’s representative Allison Kaye refuted the claims, calling it “factually impossible”, in a direct Instagram message to PopCrave. In the DM, Kaye claimed that Bieber was staying at an Airbnb on that date, not the Four Seasons.

On Monday morning, Bieber tweeted, “Rumours are rumours but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly.

“I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement.”

In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

This article from 2014 talks about Selena being there with me. https://t.co/Jr2AE0brY2 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

These photos clearly show me on stage with my assistant sidestage and the other with both of us in the streets of Austin afterwards on March 9 2014 pic.twitter.com/WlC6KAvJOZ — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Bieber also tweeted a link to an article that “shows we didn’t arrive in Austin that night from Selena’s show in Houston until late in the night.”

The other reason this story might say I was staying at the four seasons was because a tweet from 2014 on March 10th not the the 9th says they saw me there . This is that tweet pic.twitter.com/piTHxjajvi — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

However I never stayed at the four seasons on the 9th or the 10th. This person put another tweet up earlier saying they saw me at the restaurant the following night not the hotel pic.twitter.com/K4WHNRlC6k — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Furthermore I stayed with Selena and our friends at an airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta and not the four seasons was messed up. Here are the receipts for the hotel on the 10th pic.twitter.com/hLNHnvJ6XS — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

We have also confirmed with the Four Seasons regional manager that I was never on property on the 9th of March 2014 and never a guest on the 9th or the 10th and I welcome all press to inquire with them if needed or wanted. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

The Pics I showed of me and Selena march 9 in Austin should make it clear that we were together that night and went from the venue to our Airbnb and never went to the four seasons. This is our airbnb receipt where we crashed with our friends pic.twitter.com/4ZDIqjeCIQ — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

On march 10th selena left for work and I stayed at the Westin as the receipts clearly showed with my friends nick and john before I left town. Once again not at the four seasons. We booked it for a couple days to stay for the defjam show but I bailed on the 11th to head back home pic.twitter.com/Ku15SCYz91 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

I won’t be using mike lowery anymore as an alias — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

After Danielle shared her story, another woman – who identified herself as Kadi – alleged Bieber’s bodyguard invited her to the singer’s room after a meet-and-greet in May 2015. She alleged she and Bieber were kissing when things escalated to beyond her consent. She alleged Bieber followed her to the bathroom and locked them inside.

“I asked him to stop and continued to say that I cannot have sex with anyone prior to marriage,” she tweeted. She claims Bieber ignored her and sexually assaulted her.

Kadi has since received backlash after contradicting tweets resurfaced. She defended herself, tweeting, “Most of my mutuals are JB stans and it would’ve been weird if I randomly unstanned him without giving a reason. Because they all know I’ve been a Belieber since 2010. But they don’t know what happened on May 5th 2015. So I just continued to stan.”

At the time of writing, Bieber has not responded publicly to Kadi’s allegation.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.