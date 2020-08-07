A fifth John Wick film has been announced, and though this might sound unnecessary to some, I too would kill people for five films if someone murdered my precious dog.

The franchise’s distributor, Lionsgate, made the announcement in the early hours of Friday morning. The fourth John Wick film was supposed to come out next year, but was pushed back a year because of the pandemic. So Lionsgate plans to film #4 back-to-back with #5.

The team also hopes to shoot the fourth instalment early next year when John Wick AKA Keanu Reeves is available.

Reeves spent the first half of this cursed year filming Matrix 4, by the way. Filming for that movie was also delayed due to the pandemic, but restarted in early July. Busy, busy man.

If all goes to plan, Lionsgate will release John Wick 4 on May 31, 2022.

What the fifth film will be about remains a mystery. There are only so many people you can brutally murder with a pencil, but I’m sure they’ll come up with something new.

Anywho, at the end of John Wick 3, [REDACTED] shoots [REDACTED] and then [REDACTED] drags [REDACTED]’s barely alive body into the sewers. [REDACTED] is brought to [REDACTED] who, as it turns out, is still alive. Good stuff!

You can find all three John Wick films on Netflix now. If that doesn’t sate your thirst for violence, you can pop Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth, on afterwards. In no surprise whatsoever, that film has also copped a sequel.