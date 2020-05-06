Netflix has confirmed that a follow up to Extraction is in the works, starring our very own Chris Hemsworth as black-market mercenary Tyler Rake, Deadline reveals.

Joe Russo, who wrote the screenplay for the movie and produced it alongside his brother Anthony, made the deal to write the second instalment.

“We’re not committing yet to whether that story goes forward, or backward in time,” Joe Russo told Deadline. “We left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience.”

Tyler Rake is kicking ass. ???????????????????????? EXTRACTION is well on its way to becoming the biggest-ever film premiere on Netflix — with a projected 90 million households getting in on the action in the first 4 weeks. Thanks to everyone who watched so far! pic.twitter.com/WqZWrW2gBV — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) May 2, 2020

Netflix revealed on Twitter that the film is projected to be its largest-ever film premiere, “with a projected 90 million households getting in on the action in the first 4 weeks,” surpassing the previously released Spenser Confidential starring Mark Wahlberg (85 million) and 6 Underground (83 million) starring Ryan Reynolds and directed by Michael Bay.

The Russo Brothers, who worked with Hemsworth on the Avengers films, are pulling for Hemsworth to reprise his role in the sequel and, frankly, so am I.