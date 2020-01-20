Joaquin Phoenix paid tribute to the late Heath Ledger when accepting his trophy at the SAG Awards earlier today, recalling the actor who once made an indelible impression in the role of the Joker.

“I’m standing here on the shoulders of my favorite actor, Heath Ledger, so, thank you,” said the actor, after his portrayal of Arthur Fleck won him the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role.

Gone, but never forgotten. Joaquin Phoenix paid tribute to the late Heath Ledger during his acceptance speech for his role as the Joker. #sagawards pic.twitter.com/A5iYDEclWH — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 20, 2020

Heath Ledger played the iconic character in the 2008 film The Dark Knight – the film was released in July of that year, six months after his death of an accidental overdose. He was praised by critics for his “mesmerising” performance.

Sometimes, we feel like we're up against Leo too, Joaquin. We feel for you. #sagawards pic.twitter.com/KoWRLKIFtD — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 20, 2020

Elsewhere in his speech, Joaquin Phoenix recalled a time when he would always lose roles to his fellow actor Leonardo di Caprio, saying:

“When I started acting again and going to auditions, I’d get to the final callback and … [I’d] always lose to this one kid, no actor would ever say his name because it was too much. You have been an inspiration for over 25 years to me and so many people.”

