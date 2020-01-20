Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston both picked up trophies at this year’s SAG Awards, but the big story of the evening is the two of them meeting backstage and absolutely epitomising the concept of supportive exes.

Early in the night, Brad Pitt picked up an award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. In his acceptance speech, he cracked a joke about his own love life.

“Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part,” he said. “The guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn’t get on with his wife. It’s a big stretch. Big.” The camera then panned to Jennifer, who smiled and clapped for her former partner.

Why don't we ever see Brad Pitt when we're swiping on Tinder?! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/rTkZmhBSZJ — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 20, 2020

Later in the evening, Jen picked up an award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in The Newsroom, and Brad was there to watch it backstage.

We forever want to watch Brad watch Jen receive her Actor® #sagawards pic.twitter.com/4arINQhKQx — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 20, 2020

The big moment came when they were snapped together backstage, smiling and chatting, and he even took her hand at one point.

This is a big moment folks. Huge. In fact, a search of the Getty Images database reveals that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were last seen on a red carpet together at the Golden Globes in 2002.

Don’t let go this time, Brad!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xhdIEFerOE — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) January 20, 2020

this is the only heterosexual propaganda i have ever cared about pic.twitter.com/XAfMcvkmuA — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) January 20, 2020

Twitter, of course, had a lot to say, so please go ahead and soak up this rare and magic moment.

Their hair is matching, just saying https://t.co/PekNSrBc44 — Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) January 20, 2020