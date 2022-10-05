The trailer for Jennifer Lopez‘s newest flick Shotgun Wedding has dropped and I promise you, there is no nothing that can prepare you for this pure madness.

Please, I beg of you, drop what you are doing and watch this trailer in its entirety.

It may look ordinary, but once you reach 0:56 minutes, your life will never be the same.

Behold, the most chaotic romcom trailer to ever grace our screens:

The trailer for Shotgun Wedding opens with Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gathering their cute but annoying family for their fancy destination island wedding. But — oh no! Darcy’s hot ex is here, which is totally inappropriate given she is getting married to another man!

Now both she and Tom are getting cold feet, wondering whether they should be really getting married. Setting up the complication for this romcom, right? Wrong!

The real complication is that a band of pirates (!!!) crash the wedding, take the guests hostage, and now Darcy and Tom must rescue their loved ones — “if they don’t kill each other first”.

Jennifer Lopez fighting pirates and throwing grenades in a puffy white wedding dress? Jennifer Coolidge playing a wholesome mother-in-law with a machine gun? Josh Duhamel being a total daddy? An angsty lovers-to-enemies-to-lovers-again trope? There is no higher form of art.

Naturally, people are losing it at what a batshit, yet iconic, concept this film is. Cinema is back, baby!

"It's called 'Shotgun Wedding' Lemon, it stars Jennifer Coolidge as a step-mother with a machine gun" pic.twitter.com/FE69QYXzti — CBBG (@CBBG2021) October 4, 2022

A Jlo rom com…jennifer Coolidge shooting a machine gun…90s pop track. I'm sold https://t.co/OlLPhrWfz7 — Omar Mohammed (@OmarMohammed_tt) October 4, 2022

this entire movie will have been worth it just for this one scene https://t.co/5j6I1etRg4 pic.twitter.com/e9o3c5CJq8 — joem 🌸 (@binunjing) October 5, 2022

i need to know how the pitch meeting went for this and what lenny kravitz is doing during all of the action — brie. (@briebxrries) October 4, 2022

My jaw dropped at that twist, AND this cast is FILLED with rom-com excellence.



WHY isn't Lionsgate sending #ShotgunWedding to theaters?! This movie deserves to be on the biggest screen imaginable. https://t.co/ZuI3qJd3j4 — shelby elpers 🎃 (@shelbbs247) October 4, 2022

Shotgun Wedding is made by the same people who brought us The Proposal (one of my all-time fave romcoms) and the director of Pitch Perfect, so we know we’re in for a fkn ride.

It’s actually not being released in cinema, which is a crime I will physically fight Lionsgate over.

I deserve to attend the premiere of this movie and I demand one be held just for me, as a little treat.

Instead, Shotgun Wedding hits Prime Video on January 27, 2023. Brb, preparing to inject it into my veins.