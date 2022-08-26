Glee‘s Heather Morris has dished some bizarre tea from her time as a professional dancer and claimed Jennifer Lopez refused to work with a certain star sign.

Morris told with the Just Sayin’ with Justin Martindale podcast that once, after a full day of auditions, J-Lo walked into a room and asked everyone of one specific star sign to identify themselves.

“Thank you so much, you guys have worked so hard,” Lopez allegedly said.

“By a show of hands, if there are any Virgos in the room, can you just raise your hand?”

Apparently J-Lo then whispered with her assistant, thanked the dancers for coming and told them they “had to leave after a full day of auditioning.”

Dismissed. Just like that. Or at least, probably like that — Morris then joked that some of this story was “hearsay”. Do with that what you will.

Omg JLo is vile for this 😭 pic.twitter.com/ovfc2pZAj8 — Nora Keeler (@Seypremacist) August 24, 2022

She also spoke about how daunting auditions can be, which makes this story even more cooked.

“You’re not getting paid, you’ve been there since 10 a.m. and you’re auditioning until 6 pm,” Heather Morris told the podcast.

“You’re not getting any money. People [are] judging you the whole time.”

Imagine spending your whole day auditioning, exhausted and sweaty, only to not get it based on what month you’re born in. Pretty sure I, as a self-confessed Virgo, would burst into tears right there.

If Jennifer Lopez — a Leo if I’ve ever seen one — does indeed refuse to work with Virgos, it’s not clear why.

I mean, she didn’t always hate them: Marc Anthony, her ex husband who she was married to for 10 years and has two children with, is a Virgo.

Maybe she’s off them now? But either way, being married to a Virgo is different to hiring one as your back-up dancer. The mystery continues.

You can listen to the full interview here.