Buckle up, true crime fans because Netflix has just dropped a trailer for a new series based on American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. The horrifying story will star American Horror Story alum Evan Peters in the titular role.

Titled DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the trailer gives us a spooky first glimpse at the upcoming limited series.

I can’t be the only one to have watched this entire trailer with my mouth open and my jaw on the damn floor.

The entire three minutes is truly nightmare fuel of the highest quality and I’ll never be able to look at a sandwich the same way ever again. Thanks, Netflix.

Peters isn’t exactly a surprising casting choice considering the new series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is being developed by AHS creator Ryan Murphy, who loves to keep things in the family.

According to TVLine, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story will follow the story of one of America’s most infamous serial killers, who was convicted of killing 15 men and boys before eventually being killed in prison by fellow inmates at age 34.

Dahmer was known as the Milwaukee Cannibal or the Milwaukee Monster, with most of his murders also involving necrophilia and cannibalism as depicted in the trailer via that borked sandwich scene.

The series will tell the stories of his victims, while also showcasing the sheer incompetence of the police in this case that enabled Dahmer to continue killing for years on end. According to Deadline, the series will reenact at least 10 instances in which Dahmer was *almost* caught by police, but was ultimately let go.

Honestly, if Murphy’s previous true-crime series’ including The People vs OJ Simpson and The Assassination of Gianni Versace are anything to go by, the series is going to be gooooooooood.

In addition to Peters, who plays the killer himself, Richard Jenkins of Six Feet Under fame and actress Penelope Ann Miller will play his parents in the 10-part limited series.

This trailer drops after Peters won our hearts in Disney+’s new series WandaVision, alongside Elizabeth Olsen.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is part of Ryan Murphy’s 10-project deal with Netflix, which so far has given us Hollywood, The Politician, Ratched and The Boys In The Band.

The series will premiere on Netflix on September 21.