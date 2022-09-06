It looks like Netflix may be launching its ad-supported tier earlier than expected.

Netflix announced earlier this year that it was working on an ad-supported tier which would be more affordable than the premium tiers. You know, to pull in people who don’t have a Netflix account but would probably consider one if it was cheaper. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

When will the cheaper subscription model be available?

The new plan was supposed to debut in 2023 but, according to Variety, the streaming platform will now be rolling it out at the start of November to beat Disney+’s own ad-tier launch in December.

Apparently the push forward is also partly to stem the loss of over a million subscribers this year, according to The Guardian.

Netflix declined to confirm the rumoured new release date, though.

“We are still in the early days of deciding how to launch a lower-priced, ad-supported tier and no decisions have been made,” a spokesperson told Variety.

Netflix: Should I play this movie?



Me: No no I'm just looking at it for a second



Netflix: I'll put it on



Me: I'm just literally reading what it is



Netflix: It's playing 🙂 — Jon (@ArfMeasures) October 28, 2019

How much will Netflix’s ad-supported tier cost?

The new ad-supported tier is expected to cost around USD$9 to USD$7 (AUD$10 to $15) according to Variety.

Currently, the cheapest Netflix plan in Australia is $10.99 a month to watch on one screen at a time. Then it’s $16.99 for two screens at a time, and the premium plan (four screens at a time) is $22.99 a month. Since the ad-supported tier is cheaper than the other tiers, I reckon we can expect it to be less than $10 a month, at least for a single screen.

How will Netflix’s ad-supported tier work?

According to Variety, Netflix’s ad-supported tier will have about 4 minutes of ads per hour for TV shows. For movies, there’ll be pre-roll ads (like when you’re at a cinema).

Apparently Netflix will set a cap of one ad per hour and three ads per day per viewer, which is actually pretty low.

Think about how many ads you watch for just one minute of content on YouTube, for example. Or even how many ads you see in 30 minutes of scrolling on TikTok. Though to be fair, those platforms have ads because they’re free. Paying for ads is something else.

What type of ads will be shown on Netflix?

According to Sydney Morning Herald, Netflix won’t air any political, gambling and cryptocurrency ads and it won’t market products to children on its ad-supported tier. However, it’s still considering ads about pharmaceuticals.

Variety also reported that, at least in the first roll out, there won’t be targeted ads except for by country. For now Netflix doesn’t plan to target viewers based on their age, gender, the content they watch or the time of day they watch it. But we can probably expect that to change once competition for advertising on the platform grows.

Will the ad-supported tier have the same content as premium Netflix subscriptions?

Unfortunately there’s a good chance Netflix’s ad-supported tier probably won’t have access to all the same shows.

“Today, the vast majority of what people watch on Netflix, we can include in the ad-supported tier,” Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said in July, per Deadline.

“There’s some things that don’t and we’re in conversations with the studios on, but if we launched the product today, members in the ad-tier would have a great experience.

“We will clear some additional content but certainly not all of it but don’t think it’s a material holdback for the business.”

How I significantly improved my Netflix pic.twitter.com/8EMjBI3PM1 — Mike Ginn (@shutupmikeginn) May 6, 2015

Sorry, I love Netflix, but I have to ask: at that point, won’t people just revert back to piracy? I mean if you have to deal with ads either way, what’s the incentive?? They’ll have to figure that out to convince people to pay for ads.

I guess we’ll have to see how it goes.