The CW’s Batwoman series has found its new lead in actress Javicia Leslie, taking the reins from Australia’s own Ruby Rose who recently bowed out of the role.

“I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community,” Leslie said, according to Variety.

Leslie will portray a new character on the show named Ryan Wilder. She is described as likeable, messy, a little goofy and untamed.

So to clarify, she isn’t playing Ruby’s character, this is a new character who will don the Batwoman suit. She is an out lesbian, athletic, raw, passionate, fallible, and very much not your stereotypical All-American hero.

The show is scheduled to return in January.