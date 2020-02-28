Beauty blogger James Charles says that he and a friend were physically threatened by an Uber driver on a trip to Florida, and has asked people to please respect his space, even if they don’t like him.

Overnight, Charles contacted Uber’s customer support team to explain what happened, saying:

“hi! one of your drivers in orlando just called my employee & I dumbasses, bitches, & threatened to hit us. please contact me as soon as possible.”

The ride sharing service responded, saying that it takes the allegation seriously and asking him to get in contact with them to sort the problem out.

We take this very seriously. Please send us a DM with your email address and phone number so we can connect ASAP. — Uber Support (@Uber_Support) February 28, 2020

James Charles has proved to be a controversial figure in recent times. His feud with fellow YouTuber Tati Westbrook blew up last year, leading to a lot of attention, not all of it positive.

This news comes just days after Charles took to social media to plead with people to leave him alone and not “bash” him for attention and likes, writing:

“I get that a lot of people don’t like me. I’ve learned to accept & understand it – but the extent that some people on this app are willing to go in attempt to ruin my life is truly sad. I hope one day people find a way to feel validation without having to bash others for likes.”