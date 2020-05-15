If you have a spare $3 million tucked away somewhere, the house next door to one of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky‘s properties is for sale. Three million in Byron Bay? Bloody bargain.

The house will likely sell for a cool $3 million, according to sources speaking to realestate.com.au. The house, 111 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park, has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a double garage. The home is a ten-minute drive from Byron Bay, has an indoor / outdoor living area with a built-in BBQ, in-ground heated pool, a media room, and direct beach access. Oh, it also has a separate, one-bedroom self-contained studio for… guests? I don’t know. That’s about 885 square metres in total.

The Hemsworth family apparently bought the house next door in late 2018 to live in while construction finished on their very big mansion down the road in Broken Head. Said mansion includes a [checks notes] 50 metre rooftop swimming pool. The property is so big locals compared it to a shopping centre complex, I kid you not.

This is apparently the entryway. Or maybe it’s just a beautiful part of the house that goes on forever and ever and ever. And ever.

And ever.

ANYWAY, word around the block is that after the Hemsworth family moved back into their humble abode, Chris’ parents moved into the Suffolk Park home. Or perhaps it’s just empty. Or the Hemsworth privately sold it. Either way, whoever ends up with it still gets bragging rights.

If you would like to suss out the listing, click here. Dream away.