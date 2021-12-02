Looking to return to the root of all your childhood fears about being forgotten while your parents went on holiday? Fear not, because the OG house from Home Alone is now available to rent on Airbnb!

Airbnb announced via Insta that they’d be offering up a chance to rent the house for one night only, on December 12th.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Airbnb (@airbnb)

The company said, “Celebrate the season McCallister-style, ya filthy animals. For the first time ever, one crew of mischief makers can book a holiday in the timeless house where the Home Alone story began (without the interruption of pesky intruders).

“Big brother Buzz will host an overnight stay in his childhood home while the McCallisters are away for the holidays. “

Yup, it even roped in Devin Ratray – who starred in the film as Kevin’s older bother Buzz – to host. Alas, there will be no Macaulay Culkin spotting.

The post on Airbnb’s site is written from Buzz’s perspective, to really lean in to the ~ Christmas magic ~ of it all.

“Though we’re older and wiser now (I’ve even got my own security firm), we’re never too old for holiday hijinks. So while we’re away on vacation (all of us, this time), I’m inviting one crew of mischief makers to let their inner eight-year-olds run free in my childhood home.

“It’s a holiday wish come true: a cozy holiday scene with twinkling lights and a perfectly trimmed tree awaits you at the McCallister “castle” (oh, and so does my pet tarantula – mind watching him for me?), now bookable for the very first time.

“This holiday season, we’re playing by my little bro’s rules, so feel free to eat junk food, watch rubbish on TV, borrow my dad’s aftershave and choose your own adventure with a legendary battle plan as a guide. Just stay out of my room, okay?”

Now THAT is committing to the bit, if you ask me.

While you can’t attempt to murder Joe Pesci as part of the fun, the experience does involve laying booby traps and getting a showing of Disney+’s Home Sweet Home Alone, which was released on November 12 this year.

According to Airbnb, it’ll also be making a one-time donation to La Rabida Children’s Hospital in Chicago, which is dedicated to patients with disabilities, chronic illness and complex conditions.

Bookings open on December 7 US time, or at 6 am AEDT on December 8, if any Aussie Home Alone stans are willing to fly all the way to Chicago (yes, you do have to pay for your own transport).

That being said, it does only cost AUD$35 (or USD$25) for the night, which is a pretty sweet deal to go back in time to 1990.