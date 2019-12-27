Thanks for signing up!

Are you in the middle of the limbo-week slumps and need a pick me up in the form of other people living a life of love? Same.

It’s a hard time of year, even if you’re in a relationship and loved up yourself. So why not take your mind to a better place – the life of Hilary Duff, who just got married to her partner Matthew Koma and has shared some ridiculously cute BTS pics of their special day.

There’s the kiddies, both members of the bridal party.

LOOK HOW GROWN UP LUCA IS.

And finally this family snap which fucking kills me. Look at the BABIES. Look at the LOVE.

Matthew’s also shared some glorious snaps, like this first dance:

Also lol at that caption.

There’s also this ridiculously happy – TOO happy in fact – candid.

Dead. Deceased. Now if that Lizzie McGuire reboot could hurry the hell up I will have all I need in this world.