Troy & Gabriella’s Post-High School Musical Relo Status Shouldn’t Make Me Laugh But It Does

The spin-off that is the bain of my bain marine — High School Musical: The Musical: The Series — has officially confirmed where Troy Bolton (Zac Efron) and Gabriella Montez (Vanessa Hudgens) currently stand in their complicated AF relationship. And honestly, this is not what I expected.

In case you’re not familiar with the pop culture-shifting Disney original franchise, High School Musical took the tween world by storm when it first dropped in 2006. It followed the tumultuous relationship of Gabriella and Troy, messing with the status quo and all that high school BS through song and dance.

The original High School Musical went on to become a trilogy. It was such a huge hit that it got a live show, High School Musical: The Concert, and a reality TV show, High School Musical: Get In The Picture.

In recent years, Disney rebooted the whole franchise into High School Musical: The Musical: The Series — which for the rest of the article will be referred to as HSMTMTS ‘cos that title is way too much.

Of course, with a reboot, everyone is wondering how the OG characters are doing. Did Sharpay (Ashely Tisdale) get her big break? Did Zeke (Chris Warren) continue to bake? Or did Ryan (Lucas Grabeel) officially come out? Spoiler alert: Ryan did.

In a clip from HSMTMTS‘s fourth and final season, Corbin Bleu — who played Chad in the OG High School Musical — spilled the beans on what their characters would be doing now.

In the video, Corbin revealed that his character is married to Taylor (Monique Coleman), Martha (Kaycee Stroh) is a “world-class choreographer”, and Ryan is happily partnered with twins on the way.

He then revealed the status of Troy and Gabriella’s relationship.

“Troy and Gabriella are in couples therapy,” he said nonchalantly.

UMMM Yep, this ain’t right.

In my humble opinion, Troy and Gabriella wouldn’t have made it through freshman year of college. I felt like throughout the whole franchise, Troy was a ‘yuge himbo, which is not a bad thing, but I don’t think Gabriella would’ve tolerated it outside of high school.

I think they would’ve rocked up to this 15-year anniversary with different partners. However, when they’re in the ripe old age and divorced from their partners, they reunite and get married.

Since the short clip made its rounds online, people shared their reactions to Gabriella and Troy’s relationship status.

Although it’s technically canon that Gabriella and Troy are now in couples therapy, thanks to fucking Chad, I won’t believe it until Kenny Ortega, the OG High School Musical director, confirms it.

I’d also love to know what Vanessa and Zac think about where their characters stand now.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ fourth and final season is now streaming on Disney+.

Image Source: Disney / High School Musical 2