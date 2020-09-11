Precious angel Harry Styles has officially joined the cast of Olivia Wilde‘s new film, the follow-up to her acclaimed Booksmart, and it’s fair to say that we are beside ourselves with excitement.

He replaces Shia LaBeouf, who had to drop out of the film due to a scheduling conflict, and will appear alongside Dakota Johnson, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh and Wilde herself.

READ MORE Only Harry Styles Could Go For A Jog In Short Shorts And Have It Become International News

Little is known about the movie’s plot as yet, however, Deadline reports that it is a thriller and that it’s “set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert.”

The plot description on IMDb also mentions something about an “unhappy housewife”, and whatever this turns out to be, we’re intrigued, so sign us the fuck up.

Harry Styles had his last big screen starring role in Christopher Nolan‘s Dunkirk, and following this, he has also signed on to star in Dan Gilroy‘s Faster, Cheaper, Better.

Per the plot description of that film: “A union foreman, a young entrepreneur, an indoor farm executive and a tech billionaire’s lives are upended when automation and AI transform the world as we know it.”

No other names are attached as yet.

READ MORE This Girl's Thread About Her Mum Spotting Harry Styles At The Gym Went So Viral She Deleted It

Olivia Wilde’s debut feature Booksmart was one of last year’s most acclaimed films, winning her a tonne of awards and swag.

She has signed up to direct a female-centered superhero film for Marvel/Sony, although details of that re being kept under wraps.