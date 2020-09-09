A Harry Styles stan has become the topic of conversation across the globe after tweeting that her mother had allegedly spotted the man himself at the gym.

“Hey, um, my mum met Harry today at the gym and told him that I loved him and she said he was really nice and polite (and good looking),” she began.

“They joked that they were wearing the same colour shoes and I just wanted to share that he’s so cute. Thank u.”

She went on to discuss the important topic of Harry’s facial hair, which has grown exponentially during COVID.

“Also update on the moustache if anyone is interested???” she continued.

“This is kind of getting attention so yes, he shaved and no, they did not get a pic bc it’s a private trainer so would be a bit weird to ask for a pic (although I wish she did).”

As you can see from the like count on those tweets, her yarn became a viral topic of convo in no time, and the words ‘HARRY SHAVED’ trended on Twitter worldwide.

Then, as stans tried to piece together where Zoe’s from in order to track him down, she deleted the tweets in the interest of Harry’s safety, adding that she “just wanted to share my experience and did not expect it to blow up like it did.”

She advised folks that “if u see anything about trying to find the gym or something please ask them to delete bc it’s clearly somewhere he goes for fun and I do not want to publicise that location. thank u for a hit tweet!”

This is the second time that Harry’s quarantine workout activity has become a ‘yuge topic of convo around the world.