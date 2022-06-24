Harry Styles Is Apparently In The Running To Play James Bond & I’m Fkn Shaken *And* Stirred

The name is Styles. Harry Styles. At least it might be soon because apparently the international superbabe is gunning for the role of the international spy.

Discussions about who should be the next James Bond after Daniel Craig have been quite a contentious subject.

But apparently Harry reckons he’s got what it takes to play the suave spy!

Speaking of spy, a sneaky source gave the goss to Deuxmoi in an email titled “Harry Styles wants to be 007.”

“Production of the new James Bond film has started quietly,” the email read.

“They have met with directors and writers. The plan is to go very young and word is Harry Styles is pushing his reps hard for the role. He may have already met the producers about the part.”

But it sounds like Harry’s gonna have some sharp competition!

“Also, heard Jacob Elordi and George MacKay mentioned as candidates,” the email concluded.

Since it’s just a blind item that could’ve been penned by literally anyone and/or their dog, let’s take it with a grain of salt for now.

Even Deuxmoi cast doubt on it, writing: “I know you guys are making this up but this is actually kind of a good idea!”

To be honest, as a huge Styles stan myself, I totally believe that this is a role he’d be after! It sounds right up his alley TBH and I reckon he’d nail it.

Gaaaaaawd I hope it’s true! He’s already a super hot international man of mystery – he’s perfect for the role!