Supermodel Hailey Bieber has opened up on Instagram, saying she “hurts very easily” and that social media is a “breeding ground for cruelty.”

The 23-year-old model and Justin Bieber’s IRL one less lonely girl shared her thoughts in a lengthy social media post, reminding fans that she has feelings too.

Social media is a tough one. Some people absolutely despise it and think it’s full of fakeness, while others enjoy the ability to connect and interact with people you’d otherwise never encounter.

But whether you’re for or against it, there’s no denying that social media can be a pretty nasty place at times.

“I absolutely love connecting with other people, I love finding common interests between me and others, hearing people’s story, I love laughing with others, and I love crying with others. I feel so very very deeply. My heart explodes with happiness when my friends and family are happy and my heart feels crushed when they are hurting and sad,” she said on Instagram.

As a professional model, influencer and a member of the Baldwin family, Bieber grew up being torn apart online and in the media. Hailey has faced criticism for everything from the way she looks, to her personal choices, like marrying young.

Throughout her Instagram post, she fully opened up to her 24 million followers about which comments hurt her the most.

“NEWS FLASH: it hurts to be torn apart on the internet!!! It hurts to be compared to other human beings every single day, it hurts for people to jump to conclusions and make assumptions. It hurts to be called names, and to feel like you don’t measure up to a certain standard.. the list goes on and on.”

The post has amassed nearly 580,000 likes in just over 24 hours, with fans flooding the comments with messages of support for the model.

It’s unclear what sparked Hailey’s post, but here’s hoping 2020 brings positive things to the newly-married star.

Hailey’s comments come just days after Justin Bieber released Yummy, which is written about his new wife, containing lyrics like “I’m elated that you are my lady.”