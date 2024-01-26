Former YouTuber Gabbie Hanna Has Re-Emerged After Disappearing From Social Media For A Year

Former YouTube star Gabbie Hanna has reemerged online with a new gig after disappearing from social media in 2022 following a public manic episode on TikTok. Now — a year on — fans of the creator are excited to see the creator looking so happy and healthy in her new job.

A month ago, the Lawrence County YMCA gym in Pennsylvania posted an announcement to their Instagram page announcing Gabbie as their new trainer.

“Hey everyone! Get ready to dance, move, and groove because Gabbie Hanna’s classes are about to kick off TONIGHT!” the post read, along with a list of classes that she’ll be teaching. Zumba, Ballet Body, Stretch and Breathe, just in case you were wondering.

Two weeks later, the gym posted a video of Gabbie advertising her classes at the facility. This week, the video has gone viral and fans are over the moon to see Gabbie look so good and like she’s genuinely having a great time.

“You want to know the real secret to meeting your fitness goals? Cardio? Sure, that’s a part of it. Strength? Okay, also a part of it….But the real secret, the thing that’s going to ensure you meet your goals? Consistency,” she says energetically in the video.

“Looking good starts with feeling good. Come take a class today and thank yourself tomorrow.”

As someone who used to watch her content here and there during her YouTube days, the video feels a bit more authentic than her more recent TikToks.

In the comment section, fans have been praising Gabbie for her career shift.

“Gabs you look great, so healthy! Hope your classes fill up!” one commenter wrote.

“She has light in her eyes again!!!” said another

“I feel like she’d be such a fun instructor,” a fan said, and I couldn’t agree more.

The new job as a fitness instructor comes after Gabbie seemingly quit social media in August 2022 after she posted a bunch of videos on TikTok which caused a lot of concern to those watching in real time.

So, what happened to Gabbie Hanna?

On August 23, 2022, viewers became worried for Gabbie’s well-being after she posted over 100 videos in a 24 hour period. Her videos to her 7.7 million followers ranged on topics from philosophy, race and religion and many of her messages offended people. In some, she was dancing, yelling, laughing or crying.

Gabbie had previously disclosed that she suffered from bipolar disorder and with each video that came out, fans started to comment on her erratic behaviour and questioned ways they could help the TikTok star. Eventually, someone called the police to perform a wellness check on the creator.

According to TMZ and videos posted by Gabbie, she was visited by officers for a wellness check but did not meet the criteria for hold.

On August 25, Gabbie uploaded more videos and in some, she claimed that a man had broken into her house. The man’s name was Nick and to Gabbie, he claimed to be a stranger asking to use her bathroom. However, seemingly unknown to Gabbie, Nick was documenting his intent to visit Gabbie’s home and hang out with her for content on his own TikTok channel.

On September 2, 2022, Gabbie posted another video stating that she was having a manic episode.

“Yes, I was manic. I am bipolar. I’ve talked about it, you can scroll back, it’s no secret I’m bipolar,” she said.

“But I’ve never experienced a manic state, I’ve only ever experienced a hypomanic state, so that was actually a brand new thing for me that I was experiencing in real-time with all of you guys.”

She also touched on the experience of Nick in her home.

“So, after I kicked him out of my house, I was pretty shaken and hurt to be honest, because this city is so fucking evil, like straight up,” she said.

“And no matter what happens to me, I still fight so hard to just try to do the right thing and the kind thing because I don’t want to be one of those people who turns people away in their moment of need.”

Since then, Gabbie seemingly disappeared from social media.

The last time she resurfaced was on a podcast episode of Sauna Sessions with Prince EA in June 2023.



“I deleted everything. I’m trying to work out the strength to actually delete. But I can’t figure out if that’s what I’m supposed to do or not. Specifically, TikTok because TikTok is a cesspool, the worst of the worst,” she said.

She explained how she felt like the platform wasn’t authentic and gave her a warped sense of self.

Over the years, Gabbie has had her fair share of controversy but as long as she’s happy, healthy and ready to be in the public eye again — even just by being on her workplace’s socials — good for her.