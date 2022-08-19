Foxtel has issued an apology after its CEO Patrick Delany made a fucked comment about Emilia Clarke at the Australian premiere of House of the Dragon.

Crikey first reported that Delaney made the comment during a speech before the screening of the first episode of the series at the Sydney premiere at the Entertainment Quarter.

“I was like, ‘What’s this show with the short, dumpy girl walking into the fire?” he told the crowd.

Two attendees told the site that “the response to the comment was cold.”

“It felt like he was expecting us to laugh along but people in the room were obviously shocked by it,” one said.

“There was a bit of a gasp,” another added.

After the news gained traction across the world, covered by the likes of Variety and Vanity Fair, a spokesperson for Foxtel apologised in a statement.

“The Foxtel Group apologises if his remarks were misunderstood and caused any offence,” they said.

“The aim was to convey that for him, Games of Thrones was something very different for television in 2011 and that Emilia Clarke went from relatively unknown to one of the most recognised and most-loved actors in television and film.”

House of the Dragon is the Game of Thrones spinoff series which lands on Foxtel and BINGE on August 21.