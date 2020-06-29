Netflix‘s new childhood-fever-dream-turned-reality-game-show Floor Is Lava seems corny as all hell on first impression – because it is absolutely is – but it’s also one of the most binge-worthy shows to have hit the streaming platform in yonks.

I started watching the show on Saturday with every intention to laugh at how shit it was, cringe, get through one episode and move on with my life. Fast forward a few hours, and I was emotionally invested – hands clawed into a pillow, booty on the edge of the sofa, heart fallen outside said booty. Needless to say, I binged the entire 10-episode season over the course of the weekend.

The show’s premise may be very simple – teams of 2 or 3 trying working together to get from one side of the lava-ridden course to the other – but it’s the sheer dramatics of the contestants that pulled me in. When the producers told them to act as though the floor was lava, the contestants did just that. Cue opera music:

#FloorIsLava on Netflix is serving ALL the melodrama I didn’t know I needed in my life ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/V1nOpRnFXj — Dan Cantiller (@DanCanThinks) June 22, 2020

The most incredible part of the show? The fallen contestants being submerged beneath the lava and never resurfacing. Gone. Very emotional.

Anyway – without further ado – here are some of the greatest reactions to everyone’s newfound favourite show.

I can't stop thinking about this incredibly relatable moment from Floor is Lava pic.twitter.com/qhiZS6tRdd — ???? Sam King ???? (@SamanthaCKing) June 22, 2020

The most inspired detail in FLOOR IS LAVA is the decision to use a time cut after contestants fall in the “lava” so it seems as if they never re-emerge. Bravo to whoever came up with that idea. — John Gallagher, Jr. (@JohnGallagherJr) June 28, 2020

Me: “Floor is Lava? That looks stupid.” Me, at 2 AM when Lajuan makes it across.#FloorIsLava pic.twitter.com/tidGQw5y1J — ???? (@Tatiii__) June 25, 2020

“Floor is Lava” is right-wing art that WORKS. — Bowen Yang (@bowenyang) June 26, 2020

The teammates in the floor is lava when someone slips off an obstacle and gets engulfed in the fake magma vs me pic.twitter.com/NdfdYcsJwQ — Qu (@QLJBJ) June 23, 2020

Me watching The Floor is Lava from the couch: Pft! I would totally win this! ???? Me competing on the show: ????????????????‍♂️???? pic.twitter.com/RRa4X5h1bX — Wil???????????? (@wilbe_) June 20, 2020

When your team wins the 10k grand prize on Floor Is Lava, but they asses slipped n fell in while you did all the work… #Netflix pic.twitter.com/GU6owIUrVc — Berj Da Word (@IceBerj84) June 22, 2020

Okay but s/o to Lajuan doing it for Nipsey though ???????????????? #FloorIsLava really has me SCREAMING!! pic.twitter.com/vEiZh42xNL — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) June 25, 2020

RIP to all these people dying for real in Floor is Lava — BUM CHILLUPS, NPR CLASS PUNDIT (@edsbs) June 21, 2020

In summation:

I wanna be on Floor is Lava so bad lol — Khadi Don (@KhadiDon) June 23, 2020

Now if you’ll excuse me, I have my living room furniture to jump on.