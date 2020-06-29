Netflix‘s new childhood-fever-dream-turned-reality-game-show Floor Is Lava seems corny as all hell on first impression – because it is absolutely is – but it’s also one of the most binge-worthy shows to have hit the streaming platform in yonks.

I started watching the show on Saturday with every intention to laugh at how shit it was, cringe, get through one episode and move on with my life. Fast forward a few hours, and I was emotionally invested – hands clawed into a pillow, booty on the edge of the sofa, heart fallen outside said booty. Needless to say, I binged the entire 10-episode season over the course of the weekend.

The show’s premise may be very simple – teams of 2 or 3 trying working together to get from one side of the lava-ridden course to the other – but it’s the sheer dramatics of the contestants that pulled me in. When the producers told them to act as though the floor was lava, the contestants did just that. Cue opera music:

The most incredible part of the show? The fallen contestants being submerged beneath the lava and never resurfacing. Gone. Very emotional.

Anyway – without further ado – here are some of the greatest reactions to everyone’s newfound favourite show.

READ MORE
Oh Dear God, Netflix's July Roster May Actually Weld You To The Couch

In summation:

Now if you’ll excuse me, I have my living room furniture to jump on.

READ MORE
The Transition From Lady Gaga's 'Chromatica II' Into '911' Is Now A Big Ol' Gay Meme
Image: Netflix / 'Floor Is Lava'