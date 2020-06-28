Thanks for signing up!

Lady Gaga‘s Chromatica era has been a chaotic delight, from the weird array of merch she’s been flogging to the profusion of memes to the tunes themselves. Now, the internet has latched on to an extremely specific moment – the transition between ‘Chromatica II‘ and ‘911‘.

For the uninitiated, Gaga’s most recent album includes three string interludes, and the second of these, ‘Chromatica II’, segues into the pumping electro pop song ‘911’. It’s a fun and unexpected surprise, and gay twitter has figured out that it works incredibly well when juxtaposed over various other videos.

For example, here’s the transition between songs, but it’s Aviva Drescher from The Real Housewives Of New York throwing her prosthetic leg:

Chromatica II into 911, but it’s Aviva throwing her prosthetic leg. pic.twitter.com/KYKBfjfbVl — Tim Fitzgerald (@tim__fitzgerald) June 24, 2020

Here it is, but it’s Regina George getting hit by a bus at the end of Mean Girls:

Here it is again, but it’s Christine Baranski slapping Julianna Marguiles in The Good Wife:

Chromatica II into 911, but it’s Christine Baranski slapping Julianna Marguiles in the series finale of The Good Wife pic.twitter.com/OvO9KIpMij — Paul S. (@pauldiddy27) June 25, 2020

Popular fan account Gaga Daily collected a heap of them, including Moonlight winning Best Picture at the Academy Awards, a homphobic priest being tackled off stage, and gay icon Dakota Johnson calling Ellen on her bullshit.

Iconic Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills pot-stirrer Lisa Rinna shows up in several:

Chromatica II into 911, but it’s Lisa Rinna asking if people were doing coke at Dorit’s dinner party. pic.twitter.com/WlbiNC8Ee2 — Tim Fitzgerald (@tim__fitzgerald) June 24, 2020

… including the incredible RHOBH Amsterdam fight:

Chromatica II into 911, but it’s Kim Richards vs. Lisa Rinna in Amsterdam pic.twitter.com/H1MbkM2Buq — BLACK????LIVES????MATTER (@danpolyak) June 25, 2020

It also works with the iconic visual of Meryl Streep blasting Goldie Hawn in Death Becomes Her:

Chromatica II into 911 but Helen Sharp gets a hole shot into her stomach pic.twitter.com/gTYl5vWwEp — Madeline Ashton’s Inflated Tit (@dickrtreat) June 23, 2020

Here’s Carrie hitting Big with a bunch of flowers:

Chromatica II into 911 but it’s Carrie hitting Big with the bouquet of flowers pic.twitter.com/QR1rvaXkuU — Pariah Carey (@weekend3warrior) June 25, 2020

… and Wendy Williams fainting:

Chromatica II into 911 but @WendyWilliams topples the Statue of Liberty pic.twitter.com/30xqDXlopR — Eli Russell (@fakeEliRussell) June 25, 2020

Sticking with the theme of iconic women, here it is with Olivia Colman winning the Oscar:

Chromatica II into 911 but it's Olivia Colman winning the Oscar pic.twitter.com/lSMs9CPBuX — Jorge Molina (@colormejorge) June 25, 2020

Boys get to play too. Here it is over Tom eating Logan‘s chicken on Succession:

Chromatica II into 911, but it's Tom eating Logan's chicken. did I do it? did I do the meme? pic.twitter.com/kKD9CLaMrM — gerri kellman's EA (@hollylottie88) June 25, 2020

Another subset of this meme is ‘Chromatica II’ transitioning into other songs, like Kylie‘s ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head‘:

Chromatica II but it transitions into Can't Get You out of My Head pic.twitter.com/UXQ7qTGt0M — Maxwell Fong (@maxwell_fong) June 15, 2020

And again with ‘Call The Shots‘ by Girls Aloud:

Chromatica II but it transitions into Call the Shots pic.twitter.com/Swt9fYLtKF — Charlie Fisher ✨ “MADONNA” out now (@charlief_music) June 15, 2020

Anyway, you get the point. This meme is all I care about now so if you need me I’ll be watching these for the rest of the night.