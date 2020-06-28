Lady Gaga‘s Chromatica era has been a chaotic delight, from the weird array of merch she’s been flogging to the profusion of memes to the tunes themselves. Now, the internet has latched on to an extremely specific moment – the transition between ‘Chromatica II‘ and ‘911‘.

For the uninitiated, Gaga’s most recent album includes three string interludes, and the second of these, ‘Chromatica II’, segues into the pumping electro pop song ‘911’. It’s a fun and unexpected surprise, and gay twitter has figured out that it works incredibly well when juxtaposed over various other videos.

For example, here’s the transition between songs, but it’s Aviva Drescher from The Real Housewives Of New York throwing her prosthetic leg:

Here it is, but it’s Regina George getting hit by a bus at the end of Mean Girls:

Here it is again, but it’s Christine Baranski slapping Julianna Marguiles in The Good Wife:

Popular fan account Gaga Daily collected a heap of them, including Moonlight winning Best Picture at the Academy Awards, a homphobic priest being tackled off stage, and gay icon Dakota Johnson calling Ellen on her bullshit.

Iconic Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills pot-stirrer Lisa Rinna shows up in several:

… including the incredible RHOBH Amsterdam fight:

It also works with the iconic visual of Meryl Streep blasting Goldie Hawn in Death Becomes Her:

Here’s Carrie hitting Big with a bunch of flowers:

… and Wendy Williams fainting:

Sticking with the theme of iconic women, here it is with Olivia Colman winning the Oscar:

Boys get to play too. Here it is over Tom eating Logan‘s chicken on Succession:

Another subset of this meme is ‘Chromatica II’ transitioning into other songs, like Kylie‘s ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head‘:

And again with ‘Call The Shots‘ by Girls Aloud:

Anyway, you get the point. This meme is all I care about now so if you need me I’ll be watching these for the rest of the night.