Super-powered teens. Professional match-makers. Rubik’s cubes, unsolved mysteries, and at least one movie called MILF.

These are just a handful of the delights you can expect to appear on Netflix next month, as the streaming service hurls even more content into Australian homes through the coronavirus pandemic.

Personal highlights include the fifth and final season of Last Chance U, a show I’ve previously barracked for on this site. If you liked Cheer, you may well appreciate director Greg Whiteley‘s view of junior college football.

Elsewhere, there’s The Beach Bum, a flick which shows Matthew McConaughey at the McConaugheight of his powers.

Get around the list below:

July 1

Deadwind: Season 2

Say I Do

Under the Riccione Sun

Unsolved Mysteries

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2

Eat Pray Love

Top End Wedding

Gladiator

Grease

A Knight’s Tale

Pitch Perfect

Billy Madison

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Back to the Future Part II

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Identity Thief

The Last Airbender

Wrecked

Berlin Syndrome

The Zookeeper’s Wife

July 2

Warrior Nun

Thiago Ventura: POKAS

The F**k-It List

July 3

Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2

JU-ON: Origins

Southern Survival

Desperados

The Baby-Sitters Club

July 8

Was It Love?

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado

July 9

Japan Sinks: 2020

The Protector: Season 4

July 10

O Crush Perfeito

The Twelve

The Old Guard

The Claudia Kishi Club

Hello Ninja: Season 3

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space

July 11

The Hurricane Heist

July 13

Little Italy

July 14

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser

On est ensemble

The Business of Drugs: Limited Series

Mrs. Lowry & Son

July 15

Dark Desire

Skin Decision: Before and After

Gli Infedeli

The Beach Bum

Executive Decision

Passenger 57

July 16

Indian Matchmaking

Fatal Affair

MILF (Editor’s note: that’s not a gee-up, there really is a French comedy called MILF)

July 17

Cursed

Boca a Boca

July 20

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

July 21

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking

Street Food: Latin America

July 22

Signs

Norsemen: Season 3

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia

July 23

The Larva Island Movie

July 24

¡A cantar!

Animal Crackers

Ofrenda a la tormenta

The Kissing Booth 2

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing

July 26

Good Girls: Season 3

July 28

Last Chance U: Laney

July 29

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4

The Hater

The Speed Cubers

July 30

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy

July 31

Get Even

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2

Vis a vis: El Oasis

Seriously Single

Latte and the Magic Waterstone