Super-powered teens. Professional match-makers. Rubik’s cubes, unsolved mysteries, and at least one movie called MILF.
These are just a handful of the delights you can expect to appear on Netflix next month, as the streaming service hurls even more content into Australian homes through the coronavirus pandemic.
Personal highlights include the fifth and final season of Last Chance U, a show I’ve previously barracked for on this site. If you liked Cheer, you may well appreciate director Greg Whiteley‘s view of junior college football.
Elsewhere, there’s The Beach Bum, a flick which shows Matthew McConaughey at the McConaugheight of his powers.
Get around the list below:
July 1
Deadwind: Season 2
Say I Do
Under the Riccione Sun
Unsolved Mysteries
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2
Eat Pray Love
Top End Wedding
Gladiator
Grease
A Knight’s Tale
Pitch Perfect
Billy Madison
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
Back to the Future Part II
Men in Black
Men in Black II
Identity Thief
The Last Airbender
Wrecked
Berlin Syndrome
The Zookeeper’s Wife
July 2
Warrior Nun
Thiago Ventura: POKAS
The F**k-It List
July 3
Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2
JU-ON: Origins
Southern Survival
Desperados
The Baby-Sitters Club
July 8
Was It Love?
Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado
July 9
Japan Sinks: 2020
The Protector: Season 4
July 10
O Crush Perfeito
The Twelve
The Old Guard
The Claudia Kishi Club
Hello Ninja: Season 3
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space
July 11
The Hurricane Heist
July 13
Little Italy
July 14
Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser
On est ensemble
The Business of Drugs: Limited Series
Mrs. Lowry & Son
July 15
Dark Desire
Skin Decision: Before and After
Gli Infedeli
The Beach Bum
Executive Decision
Passenger 57
July 16
Indian Matchmaking
Fatal Affair
MILF (Editor’s note: that’s not a gee-up, there really is a French comedy called MILF)
July 17
Cursed
Boca a Boca
July 20
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
July 21
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2
Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking
Street Food: Latin America
July 22
Signs
Norsemen: Season 3
Fear City: New York vs The Mafia
July 23
The Larva Island Movie
July 24
¡A cantar!
Animal Crackers
Ofrenda a la tormenta
The Kissing Booth 2
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing
July 26
Good Girls: Season 3
July 28
Last Chance U: Laney
July 29
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4
The Hater
The Speed Cubers
July 30
Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy
July 31
Get Even
The Umbrella Academy: Season 2
Vis a vis: El Oasis
Seriously Single
Latte and the Magic Waterstone