The third flick in the magical Harry Potter spinoff Fantastic Beasts, titled Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, is on its way to our screens.

Here’s everything we know about the mystical flick.

What is Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore about?

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is Dumbledore’s origin story.

In the flick, we’ll see Dumbledore (Jude Law) assemble a team to face off against evil overlord, Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen).

Is there a trailer?

There sure is, and it just bloody dropped!

The trailer begins with several nods to the Harry Potter films, including the golden snitch buzzing around the Hogwarts castle and old Dumbledore staring pensively out his window, before shifting into Fantastic Beasts-era Dumbledore, played by the dashing Jude Law.

“If you listen carefully enough, the past whispers to you,” young Dumbledore’s voice says.

Before long we’re in Hogsmead where Newt (Eddie Redmayne) approaches a barman, asks for Dumbledore, and the drink-slinger reveals himself to be Dumbledore’s brother (who aided in the battle of Hogwarts) and he is HOT.

“The world as we know it is coming undone, Grindelwald is tearing it apart,” Dumbledore’s narration continues.

We then see Mads Mikkelsen as Grindewald for the first time and THIS is how it SHOULD HAVE been ALL ALONG.

The highlight of the trailer, for me, was seeing the gang assembled at Hogwarts to fight Grindelwald, where they train for battle in the Room of Requirement.

Special shoutout to Ezra Miller and his long and luscious locks.

Who is in the movie?

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore also stars Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, and Callum Turner.

Who directed the flick?

The film sees David Yates, who directed the last four Harry Potter films, return as director (he also directed the first two Fantastic Beasts films).

When is Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore dropping in Australia?

Wands at the ready ‘cos Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is set to drop in cinemas in 2022.