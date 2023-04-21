Emily Ratajowski (Em Rata) has addressed her “drama” with Celeste Barber on an episode of her podcast, High Low.

To catch you up to speed, in 2021 Celeste recreated a video of Em Rata posing in a G-string — as the Aussie comedian frequently does with images and videos of celebrities and models. And it can be funny. Can be.

The issue was, Celeste accompanied that video of her mocking Em Rata with the caption, “We are so sick of you objectifying our bodies! Also, here’s my ass.”

We are sick of you objectifying our bodies! Also, here’s my ass. pic.twitter.com/MpUoWV8D4h — Celeste barber (@celestebarber_) November 1, 2021

Somehow the tweet of that still exists? Anyway, it reeked of internalised misogyny and the internet was not shy in letting Celeste know about how deeply problematic this messaging was.

In 2022, Celeste was then asked during an appearance on Fitzy & Wippa if people such as Em Rata, who she features regularly as part of her shtick, appreciate her Instagram posts.

“Yeah, I don’t think Ratajkowski is a fan. But that’s okay, she’s allowed to not love it,” Celeste said, revealing that Em Rata had blocked her.

“This was years ago. This was like five or so years ago she blocked me. And look, that’s fine.”

This week, a Kiwi listener of High Low asked Em Rata whether her take has changed in hindsight since the incident.

“This whole drama with Celeste has been blown out of proportion… In general, I find her to be really funny,” Em Rata responded.

“But, [the] message I was trying to send to her was ‘I just don’t want you to do this anymore to me.'”

“I want to be able to do my thing, whether that be writing about my terrifying experiences in an industry that doesn’t protect women and young girls and femme presenting people while also having a bathing suit line,” Em Rata continued.

Em Rata went on to explain the timing of the incident. The post came shortly after Em Rata’s essay ‘Buying Myself Back’ which was published on The Cut.

This piece later went on to feature in Em Rata’s book, where she discusses others using her image for profit without her consent.

“I was like, ‘I’m not giving her my consent for this joke anymore’. It just landed at a specific time for me,” Em Rata said.

While Em Rata made it clear she has no issue with Celeste personally, she explained that there is inherent misogyny in making fun of female influencers or women who showcase their bodies.

“We really love to pick on female influencers, like they are considered the trash, lamest, most cringe, most embarrassing people on the planet,” Em Rata said.

“I fundamentally find that to be sexist. Yeah, no shit women want to be influencers, it’s one of the ways that women have learned to be successful and make money. They’re hustling.”