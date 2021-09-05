Taylor Swift appeared on The Ellen Show many times during the show’s run and one episode in particular has resurfaced for all the wrong reasons.

A 2013 interview between disgraced TV host Ellen DeGeneres and T-Swizzle is doing the rounds on TikTok in a video titled, “Someone Who Deserves An Apology: Talk Show Edition,”

The interview starts with Ellen badgering Taylor about whether or not she’s dating Zac Efron, a pathetic line of questioning that the singer has unfortunately been forced to bear since the start of her career.

“Yes you did, why do you deny it?” Ellen insists. Taylor appears visibly uncomfortable, so Ellen says she’ll change the subject to something else. But she doesn’t.

She then tries to pry a name out of Taylor in regards to the inspiration behind her hit song, ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.’

Her way of doing this involves displaying images of Taylor and various famous blokes and instructing her to ring a bell when they land on the right celeb.

“I don’t know if I’m going to do this,” Taylor Swift says. “This is the one thing that I have, it’s like the one shred of dignity that I have…People go and make guesses about it and the only thing that I have is like that one card.”

“Do you know how badly this makes me feel?” Taylor says, before becoming visibly upset when a picture of her ex John Mayer appears.

“You’re supposed to ring,” Ellen says, to which Taylor replies, “I don’t want to! I don’t want to. They’ll send me angry emails and I don’t want to get them.”

Ellen DeGeneres then takes over the game and starts ringing the bell at random, prompting Taylor Swift to beg her to end the game.

“Stop it, stop it, stop,” she says in an unedited version of the segment, which you can watch here.

“It makes me feel so bad about myself every time I come up here you put like a different dude up there on the screen, and it just makes me really question what I stand for as a human being,” Taylor tells her and honestly, I’m proud of our girl for standing her ground.

The video has since gone viral on TikTok in the wake of the allegations against Ellen DeGeneres and the alleged “toxic” working environment on her cancelled talkshow.

