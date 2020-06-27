The trailer for Netflix’s Down To Earth is finally here and this is the closest we’re ever going to get to vacationing with Zac Efron.

In a wholesome move for the former Wildcat, Zac Efron’s new series features him and wellness expert Darin Olien travelling the world in search of more sustainable living options. As if Zac Efron needed to be more attractive, he’s now also a sustainable king. I, and I cannot stress this enough, bloody love this for him.

The new show is not to be confused with his *other* new series on Quibi, Killing Zac Efron, which is essentially Man vs Wild. Yes, we’re getting TWO new Zac Efron shows in the not-too-distant future.

Despite teasing us with a bunch of shirtless shots of Troy Bolton himself, the show isn’t just about watching a good-looking man frolicking around the world on an extended holiday. Our boy is on a mission to fight climate change.

Throughout the series, the 32-year-old East High alum travels to places like France, Puerto Rico, Iceland and Costa Rica to learn new ways of sustainable living.

Maybe we’ll all learn some new tactics to shrink our carbon footprints, but if not, at least we’ll be able to learn how a “community fart bag” that “burns like the Olympic torch” works.

It may seem a little out of character for the HSM star to be hosting a sustainability/travel doco, but he’s actually pretty passionate about the environment, and has been for a while now.

“Exploring the unknown has always been a true passion in my life and now, more than ever, I realise how important it is to take care of our planet, our people and every living thing we share it with,” he said on Instagram for Earth Day back in April.

Down To Earth with Zac Efron drops on Netflix on July 10, but you can watch the trailer below for a fart bag sneak peek.