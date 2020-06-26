Thanks for signing up!

Le rumours are true (as they usually are), Zac Efron is Down Under, for god only knows (or cares) what reason.

As reported by Daily Mail, rumours are abuzz that Efron landed in the northern NSW town before international borders shut down.

Influencer Tarsha Whitmore shared a pic from Byron Bay General Store and wrote: “Don’t mean to alarm anyone but Zac Efron was literally eating at the same cafe as me when this was taken.”

It’s also been reported that the Bay Watch actor has been spotted at the popular Byron hotspot, Treehouse on Belongil cafe.

Shock jock Kyle Sandilands, who claims to be mates with Zac, recently addressed the alleged sightings during a segment on KIISFM’s Kyle & Jackie O Show.

“I’d rather not say anything… I’m not saying anything,” said Kyle, who had apparently learned of Zac’s travel plans months ago.

So… how much is an Uber from Sydney to Byron?