There are certain reality television scenes that will deservedly remain etched into my heart and soul forever. Gemma Collins‘ “I’m claustrophobic Darren”, for one. Kylie Jenner‘s “Is that a chickeeeeeen?!”, for another. Anything Tiffany Pollard, too. But arguably one of the most iconic moments in television history needs to be reserved for the showdown of all showdowns between Abby Lee Miller and Kelly Hyland on season 4 of Dance Moms.

We’re talking a whole heap of angry mum energy, raised voices, a subpar slap and mediocre hair pull. Ooooft, I just got shivers thinking about it. If you need some reminding, check it out here. (You’re welcome in advance.)

If you ever see me staring blankly into the abyss – which happens often – it’s because I’m thinking about Abby biting at Kelly’s finger like a fucking piranha.

Anyhoo, nearly 6 years on from this exemplary display of ferocity, Dance Moms daughters Paige Hyland, Kendall Vertes, Brooke Hyland and Nia Frazier have recorded their own damn version of the fierce exchange on TikTok.

Without further ado, art:

Here’s a true side-by-side for comparison, courtesy of Pop Crave. As you can appreciate, it’s pretty bloody spot on.

Kendall, Paige, Brooke and Nia recreated #DanceMoms' viral fight scene between Kelly and Abby Lee Miller.???? pic.twitter.com/aoTWpydBKs — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 4, 2020

I’m so proud of these girls for being normal (I was worried there for a hot second) and for capitalising on the situation (if my mum was involved in a televised showdown with my dance teacher, I, too, would be out here milking that shit for years to come).

God, I love Dance Moms.