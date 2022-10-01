After a throwaway gag in season two followed by a hashtag campaign, Community fans will finally be getting a feature film starring a bunch of OG cast members. The flick is set to be titled Community: The Movie which promises to deliver exactly what it says on the packet. How bloody good?

The pre-production process is reportedly underway already with original creator Dan Harmon (who also created Rick and Morty) on board to make sure the i’s get dotted and the t’s get crossed.

US streaming service Peacock has commissioned the flick so we’ll keep you posted on how and when Aussies will be able to stream it through legal means. Wink wink, nudge nudge.

Returning cast members include Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong as per Digital Spy.

Sadly, it doesn’t look like Chevy Chase, Donald Glover or Yvette Nicole Brown will be making a comeback as per Deadline.

“Community was light years ahead of its time when it premiered on NBC in 2009 and we are thrilled to once again visit the brilliant minds of Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest and this impeccable cast,” Sony co-president Jason Clodfelter said.

“This franchise is the very definition of community,” added Erin Underhill the Universal Television President.

So how did this all come about?

you got your movie. now stop yelling at me. — IT'S HAPPENING! SIX SEASONS AND A MOVIE! (@CommunityTV) September 30, 2022

Well, “six seasons and a movie” was a quote from way back in Community‘s beginning when the writers and cast had no idea if the project would have any staying power. A cheeky lil’ fourth wall break-turned ominous prophecy.

Fast forward to Friday and the official Community social media channels re-shared that same clip to complete a bonkers full circle moment.

The film is set to drop in 2023.

This years long, grassroots community (sorry) effort just goes to show that if you pester movie execs enough, they’ll eventually cave.

Now, where’s my new Paddington movie?