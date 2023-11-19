Colleen Ballinger AKA Miranda Sings Addresses Allegations & Fked Ukulele Song In A New Video

Comedy YouTuber Colleen Ballinger — famously known as Miranda Sings — has officially addressed the bizarre “toxic gossip train” ukulele video that was seemingly a response to the multiple allegations of inappropriate behaviour that were made against her earlier this year.

Ballinger was embroiled in controversy earlier this year after she was accused of acting inappropriately around underaged fans. The alleged behaviour included child grooming, sending sexually suggestive messages to minors and pursuing “emotionally traumatic” relationships with children.

Towards the end of June 2023, Ballinger posted a video titled “hi.” which featured her responding to the very serious allegations through a song.

This was the last time she posted on her channel after she was completely flammed for the bizarre, musical response.

Today, Ballinger made a return to YouTube through a “fall vlog”. At the start of the video, the comedian addressed the ukulele video, labelling it as “embarrassing”.

“Sorry I’ve been gone for so long,” the YouTuber began.

“Obviously, the last video that I posted on here was really embarrassing, to say the least. I was being accused of some very awful things and I just was mad, and I should’ve handled that situation with maturity and empathy, but instead, I let my ego take over, and I’m really disappointed in myself.”

Ballinger went on to apologise for the alleged behaviour, saying she was “immature” and “inappropriate with [her] comedy”.

“There were times where I did not put enough thought into my fan interactions, and because of that behaviour, people got hurt,” Ballinger continued.

“I am so sorry. I never wanted to hurt anybody, but it’s clear that I did, and I feel so terrible about that.

“I also feel like there’s people who are disappointed or feel abandoned by me because of my silence over the last few months, and I’m so sorry about that as well.”

The comedian explained that during her absence from the platform, she was listening, learning and understanding the mistakes she made, and she also sought out help in order “to be okay”. She also said that she took the time away from YouTube to put her kids first.

“I am not a perfect person, and there are plenty of things in my past that I wish I could go back and re-do, fix and change,” Ballinger continued.

“I don’t have control over any of that, and I don’t have control over the things people say about me. I only have control over my actions moving forward.

“I’m going to do everything I can so I can create a positive, kind, inclusive, safe space online with my content.

“I do not expect anyone to welcome me back with open arms, I don’t expect to change anyone’s mind with this video. I just wanted to come on here and say that I’m sorry, and I wanted to show people that it’s possible to grow and learn and be better after making mistakes many years ago.”

She finished the statement by thanking fans for their support over the last couple of years.

Reactions to Ballinger’s new video

Since she posted the vlog, a lot of fans have welcomed the YouTuber, while other users said they weren’t expecting Ballinger to return at all. It’s also worth mentioning that it’s not known if she is moderating the comments on this video.

“Wow, was NOT expecting this today,” one person wrote.

“It honestly feels like I’m Face Timing an old friend,” another user added.

“Curious how this will be received…” wrote a third.

Although a lot of fans are cheering her on, folks on X (formerly Twitter) accused Ballinger of only returning for money as it’s a big time for advertisers and creators with the holidays around the corner.

Punters on X also slammed the YouTube comments for supporting Ballinger’s return to YouTube.

As of writing, the “fall vlog” is the only post Ballinger has made on YouTube since the ukulele video.

She’s yet to produce or post the statement on her other accounts.