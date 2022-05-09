If you’re reading this article, by now you’ll know that Chrishell Stause confirmed her relationship with G Flip during the Selling Sunset reunion on Netflix last week. So many people were over the moon about this news, including myself – seeing Chrishell’s face light up while revealing the news was so fucking special.

But some people were confused, or just being flatout assholes, deciding to take aim at Chrishell’s desire to have a family. As a quick reminder, Chrishell and Jason Oppenheim split at the end of Selling Sunset Season 5 when Jason decided he didn’t want to have any kids.

“You guys just saw that I had this serious relationship and obviously I am hoping to have a family,” Chrishell explained during the Selling Sunset reunion, saying that she’d taken the pressure off herself in terms of what that family looks like. We love this energy. But not everyone can understand happiness that sits outside of outdated social constructs and relationship norms.

So Chrishell, being the queen she is, posted a photo and caption to Instagram that oughtta stretch previously narrow minds. Taking Mother’s Day as an opportunity to lightly school those who have not yet arrived in 2022, Chrishell posted a shot of costar and colleague Maya Vander‘s initial reaction to the news with “Me realizing how many people didn’t know you can adopt people on your own” written over the image.

(In case you missed it, Maya’s confused reaction was quite the moment during the reunion.)

“Happy Mother’s Day to ALL of the mothers that are with us and to those that no longer are 🙏🏼 Absolutely no matter how you got there. 💯” Chrishell wrote with the post. She made sure to point out that she wasn’t having a dig at Maya directly and that her costar was across the post beforehand.

“@themayavander is a supportive beautiful mom and we laughed about this before posting. I know a lot of you are confused. But what is important is that I am not. Thank you to the beautiful open minds that have shown support. I want to hug you♥️”.

I simply could not love this more.

Please take this a polite reminder to be open-minded and understand that not every relationship or family looks the same. The amount of comments I still see on all things Chrishell and G Flip continue to shock me. Learn, learn, learn.