Nothing in life is certain, but we can at least be thankful that Chris Hemsworth is not ready to hang up his hammer just yet, and is still keen to play Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The future for the God of Thunder is currently unknown, although at this stage, Hemsworth is set to portray him at least once more in the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder.

When that’s done, he will have played the character in nine films, including four of his own (and an uncredited appearance in Doctor Strange), which is more than any other star of the MCU.

In a recent interview with Polish outlet Elle Man, however, Chris Hemsworth indicated that he’s happy to keep playing the character as long as he can. The relevant quote, via Google Translate, reads:

“Are you crazy?! I’m not going into any retirement period (laughs). Thor is far too young for that. It is only 1500 years old! It is definitely not a film that I say goodbye to this brand. At least I hope so.”

While the wordage there is a little jumbled, his point seems pretty clear. To be honest, he and Taika Waititi could go on making fun Thor capers forever and I’d probably be okay with that.

Your move, guys.