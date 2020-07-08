The headline says it all, really. Chris Hemsworth is somehow going to get even more ripped to play Hulk Hogan than he did for Thor. Alright, Chris.

Hemsworth will star as the retired professional wrestler, real name Terry Gene Bollea, in an upcoming biopic from Netflix. Todd Phillips, who directed Joker, will helm the film. Hogan will also serve as one of the executive producers.

Speaking to Total Film, Hemsworth described the movie as a “really fun project.”

“As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical,” he said. Wait for it. “I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor.”

How? How?

“There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude,” he added. Hulk Hogan, if you’re unfamiliar with, was a very, very unique character in and out of the ring. The man knew how to promo the shit out of a match. He was also simply ridiculous.

Anyway, the biopic will be about Hogan’s rise to fame, beginning with the Florida wrestling circuit in the late 1970s to becoming the face of WWF/E. It probably won’t include the time the WWE fired him for being, well, racist. Or that lawsuit against Gawker.

Netflix hasn’t announced a release date for the film just yet, but we’ll keep you updated. In the meantime, you can catch Hemsworth in Extraction (Netflix) or in his Marvel films on Disney+.