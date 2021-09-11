CBS’s new competition series, The Activist, takes five activists and gets them to compete to bring ‘meaningful’ change to the world. If that description isn’t enough to make you barf, it’s also being hosted by three mega-rich celebrities: Usher, Priyanka Chopra and Julianne Hough. Of course, people have been slamming the show online for a multitude of reasons and I don’t blame them.

According to Deadline, the activists will face off in challenges to promote their selected causes, which I’m guessing will be done in a similar way to The Apprentice. Success will be judged measured through social media metrics and their feedback.

The main goal is for competitors to get the chance to present their cause at the G20 Summit in Rome.

There’s already so much wrong with the concept already. You’re really going to take equally important social justice issues and pit them against each other? Which is then going to be measured based on social media popularity?? And on top of that, you’re going to make the face of the show three super rich celebrities???

I want to know what group of upper-class twats came together and thought of this show idea? Seriously ,WTF!

Shortly after The Activist was announced, the internet exploded with backlash for this out-of-touch show idea.

Jameela Jamil lambasted the show on Twitter, writing: “Couldn’t they just give the money it’s going to take to pay this UNBELIEVABLY expensive talent and make this show, directly to activist causes? Rather than turning activism into a game and then giving a fraction of the much needed money away in a ‘prize…?’ People are dying.”

“Yeah it would be terrible to make activists satisfy an arbitrary set of metrics to please a disconnected set of wealthy people who control the funding,” Climate change author, Kate Aronoff, wrote on Twitter.

your plan to defund the police did not receive enough tik tok likes on your video explaining why. please pack your things and leave activist island. pic.twitter.com/qhxQSwz26h — tasty raps (@DijahSB) September 9, 2021

As activists are jailed, maimed and killed around the world, this is grotesque. https://t.co/7Sdu9IdLzy — Yuen Chan (@xinwenxiaojie) September 10, 2021

like yea using activism as a competition where it is funneled into social media influence is absolutely abhorrent and completely dilutes the importance and impacts of organizing and grassroots effors but also remember when priyanka chopra asked an activist if she was done venting https://t.co/EHtOICdXc4 — myesha thee stallion (@myeshachou) September 9, 2021

Popular Instagram page, known for calling out bit fashion brands, Diet Prada also criticised The Activist — reminding people that Julianne Hough wore Blackface in 2013.

Is CBS really capitalising on people hating capitalism??????? I can’t deal.