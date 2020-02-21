Today in exceptionally petty celebrity drama, it seems that Cara Delevingne is furious at Justin Bieber, after he ranked her last among his wife Hailey‘s friends.

Why would Biebs ever do something as idiotic as rank his wife’s friends in the first place? The short answer would be that James Corden put him up to it.

The singer recently appeared on The Late Late Show and participated in ‘Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts’, in which celebrities have to answer embarrassing questions or eat gross food.

When asked to rank his wife’s close pals from favourite to least favourite or eat a serving of bull penis, Biebs inexplicably chose the first option, saying:

“Kendall [Jenner], Gigi [Hadid], Cara Delevingne. But here’s the thing, let’s go back to it, though. I know Kendall the best. I’ve spent the most time with Kendall. She’s a good friend of ours. I haven’t spent a lot of time with Gigi and I haven’t spent a lot of time with Cara.”

Somewhat predictably, Cara Delevingne was not happy about being ranked, so she took to Instagram to have a crack at Bieber in a post captioned “Now vs Then.”

“If you have nothing against me, then why don’t you unblock me?” she wrote. “Love you Hailey Bieber — he should have just eaten the bull penis.”

She also shared several photos of the two of them hanging out together over the years.

Last year, Justin Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun got into a very public spat with Taylor Swift over the purchase of her back catalogue.

Delevingne took Taylor’s side, while Bieber sided with Scooter, so this might partly be the issue. I dunno though, guys, I’m just so tired.