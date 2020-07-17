Thanks for signing up!

Hey kid, want to see some bruises?

If so, Jurassic World star Bryce Dallas Howard has you sorted.

Taking to Twitter on Friday morning, the actor shared photos from the production of Jurassic World: Dominion, the third instalment of the revived dinosaurs-go-wild series.

The piccies show some extensive bruising on Howard’s arms, which look far more purple than is preferable.

Another shot shows a big ol’ mark on her inner thigh, like she’d been hit by a Rafael Nadal serve at point blank range.

“Raise your hands if you’re happy to be doing stunts again!!” she wrote.

Howard was moved to share the photos by her co-star Chris Pratt, who encouraged the star to highlight the “crazy sick bruises” she sustained while filming.

Show them the pictures of the bruises!!! (She got some crazy sick bruises from doing stunt work) Show them!!! https://t.co/38DwM4RxTI — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) July 16, 2020

“Crazy sick” is some choice wording, considering the fact Jurassic World: Dominion is one of the first major motion pictures to kick back into production since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Deadline reports work resumed on July 6 at the UK’s Pinewood Studios, almost three months after filming came to a shuddering halt.

The outlet reported that production is now thundering along, with Howard, Pratt, and Jurassic Park‘s returning heroes yet to film the bulk of the movie.

An entertainment company charging ahead, despite a terrifying biological threat escaping containment lines? Sounds familiar… Anyway, Jurassic World: Dominion is slated for release on June 11, 2021.