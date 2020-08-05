These Bachelor In Paradise exit interviews are proving to be the spiciest part of the show, aren’t they? Here’s a freshie for ya from Brittney Weldon, aka Littney.

After leaving the show in last night’s ep, the dancing queen called out co-star Cassandra Mamone, saying that when she watched the show, she was “shocked” to see what was being said about her.

“Watching it back I was a little bit shocked of how she thought of me,” she told The Courier Mail.

“I knew she didn’t really like me because of the love triangle [between Jackson Garlick], but I didn’t realise how much she didn’t value me as a person and that’s really on her.”

“I know this time I showed a different side of me and I’m really proud of that,” Weldon said. “I showed a vulnerable side and I’m glad people saw a whole version of me and not just the fun side.”

She went on to discuss the much-hated bro vibes that were going down on the show, particularly between Ciarran Stott and Timm Hanly. “It was like high school with all that testosterone,” she recalled, describing (most of) the ladies as “nice and down to earth” while the boys were a menace. “It was like high school with all that testosterone. All the ladies were so nice and down to earth and we’re not taking that, we don’t need to take that,” she said. READ MORE Welp, Bachie Duo Brittney & Jackson Have Confirmed They Gave It A Crack But Are Just Friends And finally, she said she’s flattered by calls for her to be a future Bachelorette, which sounds like a pretty fab idea, IMO. “It’s crazy. I’ve never seen so many posts about it. Anyone would be excited to have so many options. I just need one,” she laughed. “I would never say never.”

Bachelor in Paradise continues Sunday at 7.30pm on Channel Ten.