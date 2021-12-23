Official main character of 2021 Britney Spears has teased that she’ll potentially be releasing new music and my heart is warm, skin is clear and immune system boosted.

In a new Insta post, Britney videoed herself doing vocal runs, in case any of us had forgotten what an absolute powerhouse of a singer she is. Fair warning though: it’s loud, so maybe punch down your volume before clicking play.

In the caption, she also shared a nice little bit of self love which honestly, we fucking adore seeing.

“Just realized this today guys…after what my family tried to do to me three years ago…I needed to be my own cheerleader !!!! God knows they weren’t…so I just read up on my self and this is what I found,” she wrote.

She then listed a load of her own accolades, including the fact that she’s a multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning artist with almost 100 million records sold worldwide.

At the bottom of the caption she wrote: “No…I’m not auditioning for anything!!!! I’m reminding myself and the world of who I am!!!

“Yes…I will be my own cheerleader…why ?? I’m here to remind my white “classy” family that I haven’t forgotten what they did to me nor will I ever forget!!!”

Honestly, as she should. I think we’re all rooting for Britney to enter her incredibly well-deserved Reputation era.

She then very mysteriously teased new music, writing “new song in the works…I’m gonna let you know what I mean !!!!!”

Please do, Britney, please do.

The last time she released music was back in 2016 with the Glory album and honestly, I think the world is excited to hear anything Britney produces post-conservatorship.

The Insta post had loads of support from fellow celebs as well as Britney fans, with Miley Cyrus writing “#vocalbible ????”.

Her fiancé Sam Asghari commented “I fn love this soo much,” which is appropriately supportive partner content.

Basically, the world is ready for anything Britney Spears deems worthy of sharing with us, whether it’s self-recorded vocal runs or a full album.