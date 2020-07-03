After a week of yet more terrible YouTube drama in the form of Shane Dawson, I come to you with good news. Brie Larson is a YouTuber now.

Over the past few days, Larson has teased a big announcement on social media. “I realised something…” she hinted earlier this week. “Breaking the news to the family…” followed a day later. Both posts were accompanied by a video, each showing Larson in front of a camera. It was all VERY mysterious and suss. Whatever could it be?

Breaking the news to the family… pic.twitter.com/HiVZyn97Az — Brie Larson (@brielarson) July 1, 2020

Turns out Larson’s big life-changing announcement is that she’s becoming a YouTuber. You love to see it.

“Why am I starting a YouTube channel? Great question,” Larson said in her debut upload. “YouTube has been a place that I have learnt so much, whether it’s been like how to use my printer or it’s been watching how to be a considerate activist. This is the place to talk about things that are important and that matter.

“It doesn’t mean that there isn’t also silly content, that there’s ways to express myself personally, but there will also be deep conversations, anti-racist rhetoric, and exclusive content.”

So as part of her exploration into the wide world of YouTube, Larson interviewed a slew of her favourite creators including Justine Ezarik, Mitchell Moffit and Gregory Brown of AsapSCIENCE, Swoozie, and Lilly Singh.

Her first video is pretty much a 20-minute trailer for what to expect.

There’s one specific bit in the video where Larson runs to get her Switch, and I relate so hard. I think, I think, she also plays Animal Crossing based on this snippet.

The gameplay is coming!!! https://t.co/yIfbuyUK2p — Brie Larson (@brielarson) July 2, 2020

GAMEPLAY. GAMEPLAY. GAMEPLAY. Please be Animal Crossing.

As an aside, let us all remember this very impressive moment in history.

* Sees Brie Larson is trending * Reminder that Brie Larson pushed a 5000 pound Jeep up a hill while training for Captain Marvel. Carry on pic.twitter.com/78oExPnllw — Jimmy Folino – Black Lives Matter (@MrNiceGuy18_58) July 2, 2020

Fans are just very much grateful Captain Marvel is here to save the day.

brie larson creating her youtube channel because she noticed we haven’t gotten any content in months pic.twitter.com/8qcbFut1Bs — alex (@loventhunders) July 2, 2020

brie larson is my new favourite youtuber pic.twitter.com/X7R8OoUML8 — giulietta ✩ (@starmorcs) July 2, 2020

Not to mention, Larson also just appeared on Hot Ones to help promote her YouTube channel. Do not watch this if you haven’t eaten anything in the last hour. I’m so hungry.