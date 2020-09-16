A coupla weeks back, I wrote a report (yes, I’m calling it a report, and a damn serious one at that), about Brad Pitt and his new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski.

I was stoked to see that the article had quite a lot of eyes on it and people were commenting and tagging their mates to discuss the latest revelation. Why was I stoked? Well, because it meant that I am not the only one that’s still deeply obsessed with Brad Pitt’s dating life, and therefore any further updates are of public interest.

So here’s a freshie for ya, and bloody hell, it’s a doozy.

The 27-year-old model just posted a bunch of hot snaps and captioned the gallery, “Happy people don’t hate.”

Jealous, thirsty fans began flooding the comments section with questions about Brad’s infamous ex, Angelina Jolie.

“If so, then why you & Brad hate Angelina? Practice what you preach, girl,” wrote one stan.

They didn’t explain what they meant by this, but perhaps it had something to do with how Brad took Nicole to his and Angelina’s wedding venue on their wedding anniversary.

Aside from the aforementioned report, we didn’t know all that much about Nicole (other than the essentials like occupation, marital status, etc), but now we know that the girl is one sweet and spicy gal ‘cos she responded to the hater by diffusing the, erm, hate.

“Not hating anyone,” she replied. Good for you, girl.

Pitt, who is aged 56, is rumoured to have met his new romantic interest at a restaurant owned by her hubby in Berlin last year, while he was promoting his flick Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

The model then flew to Los Angeles to see him again (I mean, you would), and the pair were spotted together at a Kanye West concert in November 2019.

Many media outlets have claimed that Poutralski is a “lookalike” of Pitt’s ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Could everyone leave Ang (and Jennifer Aniston, for that matter) out of this, pls?

To read more about Hollywood’s hottest new couple, head here… but defs boil the kettle first, there’s a whole lotta tea to be spilled.